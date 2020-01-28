Court delays trial for man charged with killing Mollie Tibbetts

Closings
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The trial for the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 has been delayed.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder on Feb. 4 in Sioux City.  

That plan became uncertain last week when Judge Joel Yates suspended the case so that the Iowa Supreme Court could decide whether to grant Rivera’s pretrial appeal of a key ruling.

A court spokesman said Tuesday that the trial has been delayed and will not happen in the month of February.

A new trial date will be set after the Iowa Supreme Court decides how to handle Rivera’s appeal.

