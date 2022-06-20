SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa (WHO) – A husband and wife were able to safely escape their burning Saylor Township home early Monday morning, but the house is a total loss.

The couple who lived at 41 NW 68th Place were woken up by smoke detectors going off. They called 911 at 2:10 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Rob Zeis with the Saylor Township Fire Department.

The pair immediately got out of the home, and officials said they were not injured.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames on the exterior of the house extending up from a basement egress window and into the eaves and attic of the one-story home. Saylor Township crews and firefighters from the Johnston-Grimes Fire Department worked on the fire initially. After a third alarm was called on the fire, crews from Ankeny, Bondurant, Delaware Township, and Altoona fire departments arrived to help.

At one point, there was a partial roof collapse, and firefighters were pulled back to a defensive position. They were able to get the fire under control around 3:40 a.m. Crews remain on scene to handle hot spots.

Asst. Chief Zeis said the critical takeaway from this fire is to make sure your smoke alarms are working and have fresh batteries in them. If that hadn’t been the case in this fire, it could have resulted in tragedy.

The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials stated it started in the home’s basement.