DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A crisp and windy October morning provided a challenge for IMT Des Moines Marathon athletes, and one couple was completing a major milestone.

Lorri Grainawi and Larry Kuehn are from Arlington Heights, Illinois, they have been married for eight years and have been chipping away at their goal for a decade. As they crossed the finish line on Court Avenue on Sunday afternoon, they completed running 26.2 miles in all 50 U.S. states.

“I feel so overwhelmed, just been crying tears of joy,” said Grainawi. “I just can’t believe we did it, can’t believe we did it.”

Grainawi had started her marathon journey back with her group of running friends 12 years ago. Kuehn said he had no choice but to run with all of her friends.

“We met 12 years ago, we got married eight years ago. She was running in a group, a lot of her friends are here. Every Saturday morning they were running going out as a group,” said Keuhn. “So if I wanted to spend more time with her, I decided to jump into the running thing. And then I did my first marathon and I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of fun.'”

Grainawi enjoyed running with Kuehn in all 50 states, explaining that when they would take walking breaks the couple would hold hands.

Grainawi explained her motivation for wanting to run a marathon in every single state in the country.

“I run all my races for mental health,” said Grainawi as she pointed to the bib on her back that read ‘Run4Alex’. “My son was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 20. He died 6 years ago, so I always run for him.”

Alex got his mom into running when he ran cross country in middle school. Now Grainawi crosses the finish line making new memories, milestones, and honoring her son’s memory. Dozens of family and friends cheered while Lorri and Larry, along with their kids, crossed the finish line and completed their 50-state journey.