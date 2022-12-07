DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair announced its first Grandstand concert for the 2023 event Wednesday morning — country music star Eric Church.

Church will perform on Sunday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. It will be a return to the Iowa State Fair grandstand for Church, who was an opener in 2006 and 2007. This will be his first time headlining a Grandstand show.

Church will be joined by Jackson Dean, a rising country star.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 and will cost between $60 and $125.