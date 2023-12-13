DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair announced two more Grandstand acts on Wednesday.

Country Star Thomas Rhett and R&B legend Ne-Yo with special guest Eric Bellinger will perform at the Grandstand in 2024. This will be the first time Ne-Yo has ever played at the Iowa State Fair. Rhett last performed at the fair in 2018.

R&B artist Ne-Yo and country artist Thomas Rhett.

Rhett will be performing on Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. and Ne-Yo will take the stage on Aug. 17. Tickets start at $45 and $35 respectively. Tickets for their concerts can be found on the fair’s website or by calling (800)514-3849 and will go on sale on Friday Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Christian artist Lauren Daigle with special guest Blessing Offer and rock legend Foreigner with special guest Melissa Etheridge were announced as the first two Grandstand acts in November. You can purchase tickets for their shows on the fair’s website.