(Stacker) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Iowa, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#50. Hancock County

– Average commute to work: 20 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.9%

— Carpooled: 7.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.2%

— Worked from home: 7.2%

#49. Pocahontas County

– Average commute to work: 20.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.4%

— Carpooled: 11.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.4%

— Bicycle: 0.8%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 7.3%

#45. Calhoun County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 45.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.9%

— Carpooled: 7.3%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 5.5%

#45. Clinton County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 20%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.7%

— Carpooled: 7.3%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.9%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#45. Ida County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 20.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.9%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 9.1%

#45. Sac County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.3%

— Carpooled: 3.2%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 3.8%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#44. Bremer County

– Average commute to work: 20.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.6%

— Carpooled: 6.3%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 6.2%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 9.2%

#43. Pottawattamie County

– Average commute to work: 20.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.2%

— Carpooled: 8.4%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 6.1%

#42. Fayette County

– Average commute to work: 21 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.2%

— Carpooled: 8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 3.4%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 7.4%

#40. Dallas County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 2.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 56.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.5%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 13.9%

#40. Delaware County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.6%

— Carpooled: 5.4%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 8%

#39. Taylor County

– Average commute to work: 21.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.1%

— Carpooled: 13.9%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 4.2%

#38. Washington County

– Average commute to work: 21.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.9%

— Carpooled: 10.9%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 3%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 7.3%

#33. Fremont County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.7%

— Carpooled: 8.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 5.3%

#33. Grundy County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 48.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.4%

— Carpooled: 4.6%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 10.5%

#33. Lucas County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84%

— Carpooled: 7.7%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 3.7%

#33. Osceola County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.6%

— Carpooled: 9.4%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 6.7%

— Bicycle: 1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 6.5%

#33. Ringgold County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74%

— Carpooled: 7.4%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 7.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 9.8%

#31. Greene County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 34.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.2%

— Carpooled: 10%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 4.6%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 5.3%

#31. Hamilton County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.5%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 6.8%

#30. Boone County

– Average commute to work: 21.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.1%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 2.7%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 6.8%

#28. Appanoose County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 25%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.1%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 4.7%

#28. Howard County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 23.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 73.1%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 4.8%

— Bicycle: 0.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 10.8%

#27. Worth County

– Average commute to work: 22.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 48.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.8%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 8.4%

#24. Allamakee County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 17.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.6%

— Carpooled: 8.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.9%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 9.6%

#24. Louisa County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.9%

— Carpooled: 11.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 3.2%

#24. Tama County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80%

— Carpooled: 8.6%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 3.5%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 6.8%

#23. Buchanan County

– Average commute to work: 23 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.7%

— Carpooled: 7.4%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 3.3%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 8.8%

#21. Monona County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 24.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.6%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 2.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 9.4%

#21. Van Buren County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 34.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 68.8%

— Carpooled: 12.1%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 3.1%

— Bicycle: 1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2%

— Worked from home: 12.6%

#18. Adair County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.3%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3.3%

— Bicycle: 0.9%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 5.2%

#18. Davis County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 69.1%

— Carpooled: 9.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.1%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 7.8%

— Worked from home: 9.9%

#18. Jasper County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.4%

— Carpooled: 7.6%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3.4%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 7%

#17. Butler County

– Average commute to work: 23.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 56.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.1%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 2.2%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 6.1%

#15. Iowa County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.8%

— Carpooled: 8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 6%

#15. Wayne County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.4%

— Carpooled: 11.3%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 5.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.3%

— Worked from home: 4.6%

#14. Mills County

– Average commute to work: 24.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 22.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.4%

— Carpooled: 6.3%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 5.4%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 6.7%

#13. Clayton County

– Average commute to work: 24.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 23.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.3%

— Carpooled: 6.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.9%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.9%

— Worked from home: 8.1%

#12. Decatur County

– Average commute to work: 24.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 73.1%

— Carpooled: 11.1%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 7%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 8.2%

#11. Warren County

– Average commute to work: 24.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 59.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.5%

— Carpooled: 6.7%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 10%

#10. Jackson County

– Average commute to work: 24.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.8%

— Carpooled: 6.1%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 7.8%

#8. Jones County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.8%

— Carpooled: 8.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 11.8%

#8. Keokuk County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 24.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.8%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 5.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 6.8%

#7. Monroe County

– Average commute to work: 25.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.5%

— Carpooled: 8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.1%

— Worked from home: 8.7%

#6. Cedar County

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.8%

— Carpooled: 5.7%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 8.2%

#5. Benton County

– Average commute to work: 25.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.6%

— Carpooled: 7.2%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2.1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 8.2%

#4. Madison County

– Average commute to work: 25.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.3%

— Carpooled: 6.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.1%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.1%

— Worked from home: 13.6%

#3. Clarke County

– Average commute to work: 27.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.2%

— Carpooled: 9.6%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 2.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 4.4%

#2. Harrison County

– Average commute to work: 27.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 19.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.4%

— Carpooled: 6.7%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 5.9%

#1. Guthrie County

– Average commute to work: 28.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.8%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 3.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 7.3%