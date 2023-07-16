(Stacker) — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Iowa have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

#20. Jasper County

– Bridges in poor condition: 30.4% (116 of 381 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 12.5% (13,612 of 108,958 square meters of bridges)

#19. Clarke County

– Bridges in poor condition: 30.8% (52 of 169 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 15.0% (5,690 of 37,903 square meters of bridges)

#18. Buena Vista County

– Bridges in poor condition: 31.0% (49 of 158 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 21.7% (5,492 of 25,296 square meters of bridges)

#17. Winnebago County

– Bridges in poor condition: 31.7% (19 of 60 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 16.4% (2,176 of 13,286 square meters of bridges)

#16. Union County

– Bridges in poor condition: 31.8% (55 of 173 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 12.4% (4,837 of 39,144 square meters of bridges)

#15. Sac County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.0% (75 of 227 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 18.3% (10,943 of 59,657 square meters of bridges)

#14. Lucas County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.2% (65 of 196 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 16.9% (7,413 of 43,984 square meters of bridges)

#13. Cherokee County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.3% (82 of 246 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 21.0% (10,985 of 52,336 square meters of bridges)

#12. Appanoose County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.5% (62 of 185 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 26.7% (10,555 of 39,544 square meters of bridges)

#11. Tama County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.6% (114 of 339 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 25.9% (22,629 of 87,388 square meters of bridges)

#10. Cass County

– Bridges in poor condition: 34.4% (101 of 294 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 20.6% (18,843 of 91,597 square meters of bridges)

#9. Guthrie County

– Bridges in poor condition: 35.4% (93 of 263 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 25.5% (15,353 of 60,263 square meters of bridges)

#8. Mahaska County

– Bridges in poor condition: 37.9% (86 of 227 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.1% (12,796 of 67,008 square meters of bridges)

#7. Madison County

– Bridges in poor condition: 38.2% (86 of 225 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 26.3% (13,097 of 49,778 square meters of bridges)

#6. Taylor County

– Bridges in poor condition: 38.5% (87 of 226 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 27.8% (12,786 of 46,008 square meters of bridges)

#5. Decatur County

– Bridges in poor condition: 40.7% (83 of 204 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 26.8% (17,358 of 64,720 square meters of bridges)

#4. Marshall County

– Bridges in poor condition: 41.4% (126 of 304 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 25.3% (29,461 of 116,356 square meters of bridges)

#3. Poweshiek County

– Bridges in poor condition: 42.3% (104 of 246 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 26.7% (15,440 of 57,785 square meters of bridges)

#2. Adams County

– Bridges in poor condition: 42.5% (79 of 186 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 28.2% (10,689 of 37,855 square meters of bridges)

#1. Ringgold County

– Bridges in poor condition: 43.8% (98 of 224 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 31.0% (13,280 of 42,869 square meters of bridges)