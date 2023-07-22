(Stacker) — While significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, unemployment rates remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from April. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Iowa using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in May 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

#50. Clarke County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 5,010 people (123 unemployed)

#48. Emmet County (tie)

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,976 people (126 unemployed)

#48. Humboldt County (tie)

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,982 people (126 unemployed)

#47. Guthrie County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,807 people (145 unemployed)

#46. Union County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,232 people (158 unemployed)

#45. Clay County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,637 people (219 unemployed)

#44. Bremer County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,292 people (359 unemployed)

#43. Pottawattamie County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 48,168 people (1,198 unemployed)

#42. Woodbury County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 57,138 people (1,428 unemployed)

#41. Dubuque County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 56,852 people (1,436 unemployed)

#40. Polk County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 282,399 people (7,165 unemployed)

#39. Wayne County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,044 people (78 unemployed)

#38. Franklin County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,771 people (149 unemployed)

#37. Louisa County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,958 people (156 unemployed)

#36. Grundy County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,566 people (173 unemployed)

#35. Benton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,242 people (346 unemployed)

#34. Jasper County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,946 people (495 unemployed)

#33. Van Buren County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,752 people (102 unemployed)

#32. Howard County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,358 people (145 unemployed)

#31. Hardin County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,941 people (214 unemployed)

#30. Cedar County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,618 people (285 unemployed)

#29. Winneshiek County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,724 people (318 unemployed)

#28. Webster County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,184 people (521 unemployed)

#27. Madison County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,971 people (247 unemployed)

#26. Jones County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,534 people (296 unemployed)

#25. Jackson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,830 people (301 unemployed)

#24. Buchanan County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,558 people (322 unemployed)

#23. Muscatine County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,889 people (595 unemployed)

#22. Allamakee County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,142 people (206 unemployed)

#21. Butler County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,551 people (245 unemployed)

#20. Henry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 9,443 people (277 unemployed)

#19. Fayette County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,591 people (307 unemployed)

#18. Keokuk County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,324 people (158 unemployed)

#17. Appanoose County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,262 people (186 unemployed)

#16. Wapello County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,779 people (510 unemployed)

#15. Cerro Gordo County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,408 people (679 unemployed)

#14. Black Hawk County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 69,036 people (2,155 unemployed)

#13. Linn County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 122,213 people (3,808 unemployed)

#12. Tama County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,350 people (303 unemployed)

#11. Scott County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 89,564 people (2,884 unemployed)

#10. Clayton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,648 people (320 unemployed)

#9. Clinton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,622 people (757 unemployed)

#8. Floyd County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,485 people (286 unemployed)

#7. Worth County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 1.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,121 people (149 unemployed)

#6. Lee County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,744 people (558 unemployed)

#5. Des Moines County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,375 people (699 unemployed)

#4. Hancock County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 2.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 2.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,848 people (240 unemployed)

#3. Crawford County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,007 people (353 unemployed)

#2. Marshall County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 17,612 people (1,045 unemployed)

#1. Winnebago County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 7.9%

— 1-month change: Up 5.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 5.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,379 people (424 unemployed)