PERRY, Iowa (WHO) – After the devastating shooting at Perry High School Thursday morning counseling is available for the Perry community.

Mental health professionals will provide free services at the Perry Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. downtown on Friday and Saturday.

“I think right now the community’s still in shock. We just want to be able to meet them where they’re at and listen to them mainly,” said Lydia Buckingham, one of the mental health professionals on staff.

A 24-hour hotline staffed by mental health and crisis support is also available. The line is being offered to students and community members by the Uvalde Foundation for Kids. To access this service you can call 1-888-685-8464.

This comes after one 6th grader was killed and five others were wounded at Perry High School on Thursday.

All schools were put on lockdown before classes were canceled. Families reunited with students at different reunification locations.

Some elementary, middle, and high school students were reunited with their parents at the McCreary Community Center.

One of the students who was reunited with her family was Perry High School senior, Ava. She and three other students were in a counselor’s office when the shooting began.

She described hearing three gunshots followed by the fire alarm. They hid until they were cleared to leave. On her way out, Ava described seeing a wounded student.

Many parents at the McCreary Community Center said they are unsure how to proceed after such a tragic incident.