Council Bluffs police officer shooting of Nebraska man ruled self-defense

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A county attorney says a Council Bluffs police officer was acting in self-defense when he shot Nebraska man in May.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber says Officer Mike Roberts shot 34-year-old Jimmy Carr only after Carr had shot at the officer.

The confrontation occurred outside a convenience store in Council Bluffs. Carr, of Omaha, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder of a police officer and two other counts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports he is being held on $2 million cash bond.

Wilber said Carr had shot at Roberts and was reaching for a gun he dropped when the officer returned fire. Carr was shot in the hip.     

