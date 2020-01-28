Council Bluffs man sentenced to 300 months in prison for selling meth

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams or more of a controlled substance.

On January 21, Omar Martinez, 46, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced by Cheif Judge John Jarvey to 300 months in prison and then ten years of supervised release after he’s released from prison.

His sentencing comes after a long investigation by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the FBI Safe Streets Tasks Force into meth trafficking in the Western Iowa and Omaha Metro area. During the investigation, authorities learned that meth was being brought from Mexico to Omaha, Nebraska, and then distributed throughout Western Iowa and Omaha Metro areas.

Along with Martinez, the following were also sentenced because of the investigation.

Bernave Navarrete, twenty years

Joseph Brown, ten years

Chris Rouse, twenty years

Jackie Thielen, ten years

Brandy Kumpula, eight years

Chase Richard, fifteen years

Jessica Snavely, ten years

Colby Dunn, eight years

Laura Rausch Anderson, five years

Manda May Rowell, five years

William LaBenz, five years

Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Omaha Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Harlan, Iowa Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department all participated in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.