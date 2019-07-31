Council Bluffs jogger grabbed by man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials are reminding joggers and bikers to be aware of your surrounds and try to travel in groups if possible after a teenage girl was grabbed by a man on her morning jog in Council Bluffs on Tuesday.

This reminder/ warning comes after a 15-year-old jogger was grabbed by a man around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs.

Police say the teenage girl was near a shopping mall when a man described as between 45 and 50 years-old grabbed her by the arm.

The girl hit the man and was able to escape, but the police are still asking for help in further identifying the assailant.

Early morning hours are popular with joggers and bikers, and police want to remind people to try and travel in groups of two or more whenever possible.