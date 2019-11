SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Department of Transportation plows have been out since early Tuesday evening clearing roads and laying down salt. All that work is costing the State of Iowa a pretty penny.

In the last 48 hours, the DOT has spent more than $700,000 across Iowa, which includes $370,000 in materials and more than $181,000 in labor.

The DOT also mentions the nearly eight million pounds of salt laid across the state.