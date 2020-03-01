Coronavirus impacting Iowa businesses, sports teams in unexpected ways

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Another big concern many have regarding the coronavirus is how it’s impacting the economy and people in Iowa are already starting to feel the effects.

An equipment manager for a central Iowa hockey team said it’s affected production for almost everything the players wear and use.

Everything you see the Iowa Wild players wearing and using is made by a company called CCM which manufactures its products in China.

The coronavirus has forced China factories like CCM to practically shut down causing a shortage of products across the AHL.

“So it’s their helmets gloves shins, shoulders, elbows, pants, the skates are manufactured in Canada but I did not know two weeks ago that some components for the skates are actually made in China, shipped to Canada, and then the skates are put together in Quebec,” said Richard Krouse, Iowa Wild Head Equipment Manager.

The hockey sticks are the piece of equipment they replace most often running through about 96 per player per season.

Luckily, Iowa Wild Head Equipment Manager Richard Krouse placed a double order right before the Chinese New Year because he knew factories would shut down then.

“We’re pretty fortunate because we still have sticks in packages up there yet for players,” said Krouse.

Even though they have enough, for now, Krouse still charged the players to treat these sticks like gold.

“I just told the guys I said ‘Listen, no breaking them over the boards intentionally, if you’re upset. No trying to stomp them or do anything intentionally. Try to take it easy on them.’ We had before the shutdowns we had probably close to 24 to 30 for every player. We are still at about 12 right now per player so we are pretty fortunate,” said Krouse.

The China factory shutdowns are also affecting a small business called Lindsey Love Beauty which makes lip gloss, body spray, and false eyelashes.

“I handmake the actual lip gloss but the tubes that I package them in, I order from a manufacturer in China. And a lot of the vendors that I work with, are actually either not in the factory right now due to the aggravation of the virus or they are not delivering products. And then other products they can ship are potentially held up in customs,” said Janessa Lindsey, Lindsey Love Beauty owner.

Lindsey said the products she could even get would likely be held up in customs.

So for now, she’s playing the waiting game and using what she had in stock before the virus hit.

“I’m kind of just sustaining myself on that inventory right now, but I am going to run out of product soon. So I do need to start getting more inventory in,” said Lindsey.