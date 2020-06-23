Coronavirus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

Owner Claudio Gianello stands in the doorway of his temporarily closed Café Beaudelaire restaurant, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Within a few weeks of Gov. Kim Reynolds opening bars and restaurants to customers again two major college cities in Iowa are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases among young adults between 19 and 25, reflecting similar trends seen in other states including Florida and Texas. In Ames the surge is serious enough to prompt several owners of restaurants and bars near the Iowa State University campus to close voluntarily just weeks after reopening. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Within weeks of Gov. Kim Reynolds agreeing to allow bars and restaurants to open to customers, Iowa’s two major college towns are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases among young adults.

The trend is raising concerns among local health officials and prompting some businesses to again close their doors.

Business owners in Iowa have welcomed the governor’s move to end most restrictions that had been imposed over the spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but some in Ames and Iowa City now are unsure what to do as cases rise.

The cities are home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, the state’s largest colleges.

