Cornell College pushes back fall semester due to storm

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCAU) – Cornell College will delay the beginning of the fall semester for two weeks due to the derecho.

According to the Cornell College website, the storm caused damage on the campus, leading Cornell College to build a brand new schedule.

The new academic schedule for Cornell College’s fall semester will be:

September 2: New student move-in and orientation

September 4: Transfer student move-in and orientation

September 3-6: Returning student move-in

September 7-30: Block 1

October 5-28: Block 2

November 2-25: Block 3

November 25-29: Thanksgiving break

November 30-December 23: Block 4

Cornell College’s original start date was August 24.

