Iowa Police: Teen who struck cyclist was using social media

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Coralville last month was speeding and using social media at the time of the accident.

The incident happened Tuesday, April 6, killing Andrew Pavlovec, 36, of North Liberty.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Monday that the driver faces a charge of vehicular homicide.

Iowa law prevents naming minors charged with crimes that are not forcible felonies.

Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron says the driver was “actively using a social media application,” and driving more than 20 mph above the 35 mph speed limit.