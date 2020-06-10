Coralville, IA lifts curfew imposed after looting

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The City of Coralville lifted on Tuesday the curfew it had imposed earlier this month in response to looting and vandalism.

Coralville Mayor John Lundell said in a statement the curfew was effective in curbing violence.

The Gazette reports Coralville announced the curfew on June 1.

The move came less than a day after the arrests of nine Corridor residents, property damage, and looting.

