Coralville, IA lifts curfew imposed after looting

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The City of Coralville lifted on Tuesday the curfew it had imposed earlier this month in response to looting and vandalism.
Coralville Mayor John Lundell said in a statement the curfew was effective in curbing violence.
The Gazette reports Coralville announced the curfew on June 1.
The move came less than a day after the arrests of nine Corridor residents, property damage, and looting.
