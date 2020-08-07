Continuing unemployment claims fall in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 6,700 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims is nearly 105,000, a decrease of more than 5,000 from the previous week.

Iowa Workforce Development says there were 6,765 claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending Aug. 1, and benefit payments totaled more than $29.9 million for the week.

Manufacturing had the highest number of claims with more than 1,400.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits ended July 25, which means the $600 weekly additional benefit stopped and claimants will see a decrease in their benefits. However, laid off workers in Iowa may be eligible for state extended benefits.

