WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHO) — A request to delay the trial of Des Moines’ Doug Jensen, one of the people charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, until after the midterm elections has been denied.

Last week, Jensen’s attorney filed a motion asking for the trial to be moved to late February after claiming the jury pool couldn’t be impartial due to the widespread televised coverage of the January 6 House Select Committee Hearings. Alternately, the motion requested the start of the trial be moved to the fourth weekend of October, citing a possible time conflict with a case his counsel was part of in a different jurisdiction.

Later in the week, court documents show his attorney withdrew the request to continue the trial to October, instead asking for the trial to begin on September 21 instead of the original date of September 19.

Tuesday, the judge in the case denied the original motion to continue. The judge plans to discuss the proposed new start date of September 21 with all parties during a pre-trial conference on August 26th.

Jensen was front and center as rioters broke into the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. He is seen in videos from the day wearing his “Q” shirt while leading a crowd up a set of stairs as he chased a Capitol police officer who was issuing orders for him to stop.

Court documents claim Jensen told authorities he took part in the Capitol riot because of his belief in the “QAnon” conspiracy theory.