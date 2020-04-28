Construction worker dies after being hit by car in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — A construction worker was killed Monday morning while working in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

Des Moines Police say the man was down in a hole working shortly before noon when he was hit by a car traveling eastbound on Douglas.

The driver of the car told police his dog jumped up on his lap and caused him to lose control of the vehicle and hit the construction worker.

Police have not released the man’s name but say he is a 41-year-old Des Moines resident.

The driver of the car is a 71-year-old male, also from Des Moines.

The investigation into the crash continues.