Concerns over measles growing due to more deaths in 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting this year is shaping up to be even worse than 2018 when more than 140,000 people around the world died of measles.

Most victims are children under the age of five, according to the report.

As of mid-November, the number of measles cases reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) was three times higher than the number of cases reported at this time last year.

Two cases of measles have been confirmed in Iowa in 2019. Prior to this year, the last case in Iowa was in 2011.