DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Des Moines Police Department has confirmed it is investigating the death of a four-month-old boy.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the DMPD said detectives are looking into the “concerning circumstances” of the child’s death, which happened earlier this month. He said because much of the evidence needed to provide answers in cases like this comes from forensic and laboratory testing, the investigative process is unfortunately a slow one.

The child’s name has not been released by police.

In order to avoid compromising the integrity of the investigation, Sgt. Parizek said no other details about evidence in the case will be released at this time.