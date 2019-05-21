Compassion Experience spreads message of poverty life through traveling exhibit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Worldwide more than 767 million people live in poverty every day. It's often hard for us to comprehend what that really means unless you see it up close.

Hundreds of people are getting to see firsthand what poverty really looks like.

"So they'll really just get to step foot and be completely immersed in that child's culture," said Monica Foutty, a traveling team member of Compassion International.

Compassion International goes around the country, setting up this traveling display.

"The stories that people walk through when they come to the experience are all real stories and we try to make that as authentic as possible," said Foutty.

The people who lived in these conditions have gotten out and are now consultants to help Compassion live up to its namesake.

"It is definitely truly impactful as a reminder like how good we have it here in the United States and how little we're doing to help other people," said Rebekah Hight of Urbandale.

Visitors get to see the lifestyles for three different countries: Uganda, Guatemala, and the Phillippines.

As guests make their way through the rooms, the crowded conditions immediately stand out.

"Just how little there is," said Hight. "Trying to fit my stuff in that little room would be impossible."

Through bedrooms, market places and doctor's offices, the emotional response can intensify for those working through the exhibit.

"They realize they have a lot less than we do here in the United States, but maybe they don't realize that they don't get meals every day, or if they do, it's the same meal every couple of days," said Foutty.

After about an hour of exploring, visitors want to pass on what they've learned.

"Definitely want (my daughter) to try it before it leaves on Monday," said Veleta Lucas-Empty. "I think everybody should come and experience this."

And there's one lesson they all can learn after going through this.

"We can just completely change a life, no matter what they're going through," said Hight. "We can make a difference."

If you want to sponsor a child through Compassion International, you can do so for $38 a month. You can stay with them until they're 23 years old, and you'll receive regular updates on how they're doing.