Company wins state aid for moving production, jobs into Iowa

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Monday, March 2, 2009 photo shows a pedestrian crossing the street in front of the Timken Co. headquarters in Canton, Ohio. A United Steelworkers union has approved a five-year contract that will allow a $225 million expansion of an Ohio manufacturing plant to proceed. Local Canton members of the union on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a five-year contract with the Timken manufacturing company. (AP Photo/The Repository, Stan Myers)

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — The Timken Co. is planning to move auger production to Clinton from across the Mississippi River in Fulton, Illinois. Timken Drives is a subsidiary of North Canton, Ohio-based Timken.

Last week it was awarded $250,000 direct financial assistance by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The project is expected to generate $1.4 million in new capital investment and create up to 84 jobs.

Officials say Timken Drives makes agricultural conveyor chains and auger assemblies at the Fulton plant and needed to make room for manufacturing more chains. It is unclear when the company intends to move the auger operations to Clinton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.