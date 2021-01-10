Community Pharmacy Services administering vaccines in Iowa through clinics

DES MOINES, Iowa – Community Pharmacy Services is leading the vaccination effort in Iowa.

The organization said, unlike national chains, it already has partnerships in place with many care centers, and these COVID-19 vaccine clinics are modeled after established flu shot clinics.

So far, the company has completed 34 clinics and administered 3,400 vaccines.

“We know these individuals, and we know the administrators, directors of nursing at these facilities. So, being able to reach out directly to the individuals and say, ‘hey, we need this, we need this,’ has been really instrumental for us and our success,” said Pharmacist Mackenzie Farr, with Community Pharmacy.

The company expects the second and third clinics at each location to be larger than the first as it gives some residents their second shot and others who were initially hesitant to get their initial dose.