DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Community leaders came together on Wednesday morning after an East High School student was shot and killed on Monday.

The non-profit Urban Dreams hosted a breakfast for teachers, staff, and leaders in the community at East High School.

Faith leader Reverend Alfonso Perez believes the breakfast was a moment of unity for organizations to brainstorm resolutions to cure violence.

“I think grieving has to have its process. You can’t wield strategy in the middle of grieving. We have to let that work be complete before we’re ready to start talking.” said Reverend Perez.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear also attended Wednesday’s breakfast. DeJear said she coached the East High School basketball team from 2009 to 2014, and she was heartbroken when she learned about Monday’s shooting.

“We want them to be safe, and it starts with caring, acknowledging people’s challenges, and then putting pen to paper about how we resolve those challenges,” said DeJear.

Urban Dreams plans to host a breakfast at East High School every Wednesday. The non-profit’s goal is to communicate to students that their surrounding cares about them.