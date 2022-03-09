DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — After a shooting on the school ground of East High School left one minor killed and two others in critical condition; community leaders in Des Moines gathered to discuss what is next.

At a press conference on Tuesday at Creative Visions, leaders outlined how this tragedy has impacted their community and how they will move forward.

One thing that was highlighted was the conversations that have been ongoing for several years through different programs put on in the metro. A lot of these programs involve at-risk youth and provide them with proper channels to vent their anger and help them work through their problems. These programs are aimed at stopping violence in at-risk communities. One community leader spoke about how to support parents who have lost a young child to violence.

“You can’t tell someone that loses a loved one that it is going to be okay because it is not okay. the only thing you can do is listen, empathize, be there and support them and allow them to grieve in their own process,” said Ivette Muhammad the Chief Operating Officer at Creative Visions.

How to use, improve, and spread awareness about these programs was another topic during the discussion. One new program that Creative Visions has implemented is “Cure Violence” as it has just started at the beginning of this year. Another leader talked about in the few months it has been in operation, the program has stopped several violent incidents.

“And sometimes we took the call at two, three o’clock in the morning talking about this ‘individual is still on the street we want to go get him’ we said ‘no you said you were going to give us time lets continue to work,’ it worked out very well no retaliation was done,” said State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad (D) from Des Moines. “That has happened two to three times now since we have opened our doors just in January just with this program.”

Moving forward, the community leaders made it clear that they need to figure out how all these programs can work together to present one unified message for the city of Des Moines.