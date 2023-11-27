DES MOINES, Iowa — It is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. For some, the season can be a painful reminder of a loved one who has passed away.

“It’s just another reminder of the pain that comes when we have someone that we love that in some ways or is going to be there the rest of our lives,” Buffy Peters with Hamilton’s Academy of Grief and loss said. “We just figure out ways to carry that pain with us. Because we know that the pain of grief is because of the love we have for that person.”

Not everyone grieves the same way. Often it is believed the first holiday without a loved one is the hardest.

“The first year that person may be very numb the entire time,” Peters said. “And then the second-year hits and they’re like, so my person died and they are not coming back.”

Experts say there should be no pressure to move on from grief; it can take away before you feel ok.

Depending on your comfort level, it’s ok to celebrate the holidays again or start new traditions.

“Just because this year you do one thing doesn’t mean next year you can’t pick back up or maybe even figure out a new tradition to incorporate them,” Peters said.



Families and friends should still reach out and continue to check up on their loved ones that going through this difficult time. As well as reminding them they are not alone in their grieving journey.

“If you have actual tangible things that you can help with, ‘Hey, I’m going to pick up this from the store. Do you need me to pick you up some milk?’ Especially if you think about the holidays. Are there things that you can do to drop off?” Peters said. “There’s so many good like Memorial-type things that you could even do gifts and things of that nature. Just really being creative and letting the person know that they’re not alone is huge.”

You can learn more about the Academy of Grief and Loss by going to their website.