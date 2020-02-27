Officials say 15 apply for vacant Iowa Supreme Court seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa court officials say 15 people have applied to fill the Iowa Supreme Court vacancy that will occur when Justice David Wiggins retires in March.

Each of the 15 applicants will get 20 minutes in which they’ll be interviewed by the Iowa State Judicial Nominating Commission on March 6 in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Des Moines.

Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select a slate of three nominees to forward to Gov. Kim Reynolds for consideration. Reynolds will then have 30 days to appoint a new justice.

