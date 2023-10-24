SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Comedian Charlie Berens is coming to the Orpheum Theatre on his upcoming tour.

Charlie Berens is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News, and more.

Charlie Berens will be in Sioux City as a part of his Good Old Fashioned Tour on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday. They can be purchased online here or at the Primebank Box Office.