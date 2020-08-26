Colorado man sentenced in Sioux City to more than 9 years in prison on gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Colorado man was been sentenced to federal prison on gun charges.

Robert Anderson, 27, of Denver, was sentenced on August 24 in United States District Court in Sioux City, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anderson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. In Texas, Anderson had been previously convicted of three felony crimes, in 2012, 2015, and 2018.

Officials said that evidence shows that on December 5, 2019, Anderson attempted to carjack a victim in front of the Hard Rock Casino and robbed the victim at gunpoint. The weapon used was a handgun that was loaded and designed to use .410 shotgun shells.

Anderson was sentenced to 112 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a term of 3 years of supervised release following the imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

Anderson is in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Latest Stories