Colorado man pleads guilty to throwing water at Rep. King

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Colorado man has admitted to throwing water at Iowa Congressman Steve King.

Blake Gibbins, 27, from Lafayette, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a member of Congress, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Gibbens admitted in a plea agreement that he approached a table where King and others were sitting at the Mineral City Mill & Grill in Fort Dodge on March 22, 2019. He then intentionally threw a cup of water on King.

Gibbins faces a possible maximum sentence of one-year imprisonment, a $100,000 fine, and up to 5 years’ probation. Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney will sentence Gibbins on a later date.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Fort Dodge Police Department, and the United States Capitol Police.