College in Iowa remains closed Tuesday due to ‘data security incident’

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – Des Moines Area Community College campuses remain closed Tuesday following a data security incident that happened last week.

DMACC shut down portions of its network on Friday and all campuses were closed Monday as well because of the issue.

A statement on the school’s website says all locations will be closed Tuesday and thanks students for their patience.

“Faculty are continuing to modify schedules and assignments for all classes impacted by this event. All applicable deadlines and start dates have been extended,” the school said.

In addition to the statement from the school, a message from DMACC’s President, Rob Denson, was also posted.

Hello DMACC Community, I want to personally thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to get the DMACC computer network fully restored. Unfortunately network security issues have reached epidemic levels across the country. While we’ve taken aggressive steps over the years to mitigate our risk, DMACC was recently impacted by a data security incident. As you know, we shut down parts of our network in order to assess the situation, secure our network, and ensure that personal information was not impacted. Our IT Department and outside cyber experts have been working around the clock to get full service restored and determine what, if any, data was compromised. We have also contacted the FBI and they have joined the investigation. To date, we have no evidence that any student or faculty information has been acquired or is at risk as a result of this incident. I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible to get our systems operational again. As always, students are our top priority and we want to help them through this as we restart in person and virtual classes. You will receive daily RAVE updates as to when we can start resuming our activities. Rob Denson, DMACC President

Students, faculty, and staff are being asked not to use programs like Blackboard and Office 365. Questions about the closure can be e-mailed to dpo@dmacc.edu.