College football looks different this year due to COVID-19

AMES, Iowa (WHO) – College football kicked off in Ames as Iowa State hosted Louisiana Lafayette.

Due to COVID-19, no fans cheered on from the stands, and no tailgates took place outside Jack Trice Stadium.

The COVID-19 safety measures have resulted in more Cyclone fans looking to at-home tailgating and heading to pubs to get their football fix. One bar owner explains they are working to keep social distancing measures in place and encourage mask usage.

“We don’t really know what to expect with the current governor’s order. It really affected what’s happening in Ames and not only are ours but just amount of people that are out and about, we’re hoping for good things. We’re hoping the Cyclone fans get out to join us, and we certainly have faith. We’re certainly at half capacity under a capacity because of social distancing,” said Bryan Kinneer, of West Towne Pub.