Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch complete lineup for the 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2021 Iowa State Fair announced the final performers in their grandstand lineup.

Country artists Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch will co-headline the grandstand on August 16 at 8 p.m. The musicians complete the star-studded 11-day Grandstand line-up for the state fair.

Swindell has nine #1 singles as a performer and 11 number one singles as a songwriter, and the single “You Should Be Here” has reached more than one billion people, eight Platinum singles, and more.

Lynch has earned Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards nominations and has over 2.22 billion total career streams.

Tickets start at $30 and go up to $52 and will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online or by calling 800-514-3849.

Both country artists join the following other Christian, country, classic rock, pop, and rock acts already announced for the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Casting Crowns with special guest Jordan Feliz (Aug. 12)

Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell (Aug. 13)

Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14)

Boyz II Men with Bell Biv DeVoe (Aug. 15)

The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17)

Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18)

Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19)

Five Finger Death Punch with special guest All That Remains (Aug. 20)

Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21)

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee (Aug. 22)

