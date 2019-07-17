Clearing up questions around cannabidiol in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) — It’s been seven months since MedPharm Iowa opened its doors in Sioux City and throughout the state of Iowa.

Iowans are asking questions about the state’s rules on cannabidiol because there is no hemp program in the state. That makes over the counter CBD oil illegal. But at the federal level, you can buy it if you’re in Iowa’s medical cannabidiol program.

At MedPharm Iowa, they say Iowans are confused about what the difference is between medical cannabis and medical cannabidiol. As well as does the program make it recreational.

“We’ve really got to have some clarity on our medical cannabis program.”

Lucas Nelson is the General Manager at MedPharm Iowa in Des Moines.

“You can go to any of these shops around Des Moines and you’ll see full spectrum or hemp oil or maybe just CBD.”

But he says people don’t know really what that means. “That’s all up for debate and I think if you ask 10 different people in this market you may find 10 different answers.”

Along with what certain words mean, the FDA is looking for your input if CBD can be put into dietary supplements or foods.

At MedPharm’s manufacturing facility, they help serve 3,000 Iowans. All who are in their medical cannabidiol program.

“Right now there are 12 conditions that would get you qualified such as cancer, HIV, MS, untreatable pains, seizures.”

So if you don’t qualify then it is illegal for you to buy or use CBD, or THC. With our neighboring state of Illinois passing recreational marijuana, it is illegal to cross the border and bring it back into Iowa.

That’s only one reason why at MedPharm they say give your opinion to the FDA.

“It’s important, just like it is in so many issues, to make sure your voice is being heard today so that hopefully we can help shape a little bit about where this heads.”

Nelson thinks we’re a year or two away from some set guidelines.