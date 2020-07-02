Cleared in shooting, Iowa officer fired for letting woman go

FILE – In this June 6, 2020 file photo, Jerime Mitchell speaks to the crowd as his wife Bracken holds the microphone during a protest against police brutality at Greene Square in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An Iowa officer who has faced protests for shooting Mitchell, an unarmed Black man in 2016 says he’s being unfairly terminated for giving a break to a driver two days earlier. The Cedar Rapids Police Department fired Sgt. Lucas Jones last month, saying only that he had violated department policy. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa officer who has faced protests for shooting an unarmed Black man in 2016 says he’s being unfairly terminated for giving a break to a driver two days earlier.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department fired Sgt. Lucas Jones last month, saying only that he had violated department policy.

Protesters had been calling for his dismissal over the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell after a traffic stop.

A termination letter released this week shows that Jones was not fired for misconduct related to Mitchell’s shooting. Instead, it shows that the city is faulting him for refusing to arrest a Black woman who was driving with a suspended license two days earlier.

Jones is vowing to appeal his termination.

