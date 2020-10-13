Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for chasing ex-girlfriend with chainsaw

GILLETT GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested in Clay County after authorities received a report of him chasing his ex-girlfriend with a chainsaw.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, on October 4, authorities used a search warrant in the 4200 mile of 270th Avenue near Gillett Grove, Iowa. The warrant regarded a report that Jaykie Harrington, 30, had threatened and chased his ex-girlfriend with a chainsaw as well as choking a 5-year-old.

During the search warrant, authorities located Hayley Byerly, 24, and Caleb Brewer, 34, at the residence with Harrington.

Harrington was arrested and charged with going armed with intent, domestic abuse (second offense), child endangerment causing bodily injury, child endangerment-substantial risk, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of controlled substance (third offense), unlawful possession of prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brewer was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Byerly was charged with possession of controlled substance (third offense), unlawful possession of prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Drug and Narcotics Enforcement assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.