Clay County man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Clay County was sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges involving the illegal possession of firearms.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Travis Grote, 43, of Webb, pleaded guilty in January to possessing stolen firearms and possessing firearms as a prohibited person.

The release stated during hearings, evidence showed in June of 2019, Grote was a part of a transaction to sell stolen firearms to an undercover officer. He admitted he knew he had been previously convicted of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine in December of 2001. Because of this conviction, Grote was a felon and not allowed to have firearms.

Grote was sentenced in Sioux City to 70 months of imprisonment. He will be required to serve a 3-year term of supervised release following his release.