LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The men’s clothing store Claussen’s will not be closing, but changing management and receiving a new name.

Terry and Mescher Claussen, owners of Claussen’s clothing store, along with Chad and Jill Mescher have announced the store will open shortly after the new year under the name Mescher’s clothing, according to a press release.

The Meschers are no strangers to the clothing business, as Jill Mescher owns Sugar-N-Spice Children’s Boutique and Lily Zita Teen Boutique. Both businesses are located in downtown Le Mars.

Chad Mescher says he is working with vendors to restock the new store, which will feature a complete line of men’s clothing. Mescher’s Clothing will continue to provide formal wear rentals and dry cleaning.

He continued by saying “I’m excited about keeping the traditional store aline in this iconic location on the corner in downtown Le Mars.”

Terry Claussen said he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life and added ” I want to wish Chad and Jill the best of luck and I encourage our many loyal customers to continue their support of the new store.

Claussen’s announced Terry’s retirement and inventory reduction sale at the regional mainstay located at 10 Central Avenue and the sale will continue through mid-December.