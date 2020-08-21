Civil rights organizations to intervene in Trump campaign lawsuit against Iowa counties

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Civil rights organizations are joining forces to intervene in the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against Johnson, Linn, and Woodbury counties.

According to a release, The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa and Majority Forward have moved to attempt to stop the filed lawsuits, which could invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot request forms that have already been submitted or have yet to be returned.

“President Trump served Iowans lawsuits instead of federal disaster relief for everyone impacted by the derecho,” said Nick Salazar, the LULAC Iowa State Director. “In the midst of a pandemic and an unprecedented natural disaster, the last thing Iowans should have to worry about is their right to vote.”

“During the Iowa Caucuses and subsequent primaries, Iowans participated in their civic duty of voting in higher numbers than ever before. This successful turnout was due in part to the large advocacy efforts of local LULAC councils and the Iowa Secretary of State’s mail-in ballots initiative,” stated Marlén Mendoza, President of LULAC Council 308 in Iowa City. “In the middle of an economic crisis and global pandemic, republican organizations and the Trump Campaign are trying to reverse these efforts for political gain. The last thing that we need in Iowa right now is another vote tally debacle. We must ensure that every vote is counted on election night and that those who choose to vote by mail have that assurance.”

“Iowa has a long tradition of civic engagement and high voter turnout in the primary shows just how important voting by mail is during this pandemic,” said J.B. Poersch, President of Majority Forward. “We are proud to partner with LULAC Iowa to fight tooth and nail against President Trump and Republican efforts to suppress the vote in Iowa for political gain. We are dedicated to winning this battle to ensure that Iowans are able to receive their absentee ballots and vote safely in November.”

The lawsuit against Woodbury County’s top elections official expands the GOP’s efforts to make it harder for voters and local officials to handle absentee ballot requests during the pandemic.

The Trump campaign and GOP groups filed identical lawsuits last week against elections officials in Linn and Johnson counties.

