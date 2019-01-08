City land use agreement could bring over 40,000 in revenue Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - City council voted to approve a land use agreement that is expected to bring in over 40,000 dollars to the city.

A company currently leasing a rail line in the south bridge industrial park is looking to expand their current lease.

Agri-Trading Corporation uses the tracks to transport animal fat.

A growing industry that would require the use of a second track this year.

City Councilman, Dan Moore, says the agreement is nothing but good news for the city.

"It's a win, win situation and I'm glad they've extended the lease, I'm glad that they're looking at additional track usage and I'm hoping other businesses that need to use tracks will be able to come and take a look at how successful that is and we can expand upon that."