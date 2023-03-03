STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,209,459, which is 236% higher than the state average of $193,341.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Iowa

#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA: 14

#2. Spirit Lake, IA: 5

#3. Cedar Rapids, IA: 3

#4. Dubuque, IA: 2

#4. Iowa City, IA: 2

#6. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL: 1

#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA: 1

#6. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD: 1

#30. Ankeny

– Typical home value: $309,021

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +31.2%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#29. Le Claire

– Typical home value: $311,356

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +38.5%

– Metro area: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

#28. Ely

– Typical home value: $311,659

– 1-year price change: +9.1%

– 5-year price change: +53.0%

– Metro area: Cedar Rapids, IA

#27. Grimes

– Typical home value: $314,216

– 1-year price change: +5.7%

– 5-year price change: +33.3%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#26. Sergeant Bluff

– Typical home value: $314,962

– 1-year price change: +9.4%

– 5-year price change: +35.0%

– Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#25. Ellston

– Typical home value: $320,036

– 1-year price change: +27.8%

– 5-year price change: +54.4%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#24. Asbury

– Typical home value: $324,909

– 1-year price change: +5.0%

– 5-year price change: +29.3%

– Metro area: Dubuque, IA

#23. Waukee

– Typical home value: $327,902

– 1-year price change: +5.0%

– 5-year price change: +23.8%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#22. Runnells

– Typical home value: $341,718

– 1-year price change: +9.2%

– 5-year price change: +56.1%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#21. Granger

– Typical home value: $341,954

– 1-year price change: +6.6%

– 5-year price change: +25.1%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#20. Alleman

– Typical home value: $342,354

– 1-year price change: +6.8%

– 5-year price change: +23.0%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#19. Toddville

– Typical home value: $344,249

– 1-year price change: +8.8%

– 5-year price change: +43.6%

– Metro area: Cedar Rapids, IA

#18. Arnolds Park

– Typical home value: $349,118

– 1-year price change: +4.7%

– 5-year price change: +47.3%

– Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA

#17. Honey Creek

– Typical home value: $349,591

– 1-year price change: +10.6%

– 5-year price change: +58.2%

– Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

#16. Peosta

– Typical home value: $352,302

– 1-year price change: +7.7%

– 5-year price change: +37.3%

– Metro area: Dubuque, IA

#15. Johnston

– Typical home value: $353,527

– 1-year price change: +6.6%

– 5-year price change: +34.4%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#14. Ackworth

– Typical home value: $355,119

– 1-year price change: +15.1%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#13. Solon

– Typical home value: $357,990

– 1-year price change: +9.3%

– 5-year price change: +38.2%

– Metro area: Iowa City, IA

#12. Polk City

– Typical home value: $364,747

– 1-year price change: +5.3%

– 5-year price change: +41.4%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#11. Adel

– Typical home value: $365,015

– 1-year price change: +6.3%

– 5-year price change: +34.0%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#10. Van Meter

– Typical home value: $366,869

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +57.7%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#9. Robins

– Typical home value: $368,904

– 1-year price change: +5.6%

– 5-year price change: +33.1%

– Metro area: Cedar Rapids, IA

#8. Clive

– Typical home value: $371,134

– 1-year price change: +8.2%

– 5-year price change: +35.0%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#7. Okoboji

– Typical home value: $387,789

– 1-year price change: +9.7%

– 5-year price change: +46.2%

– Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA

#6. Panora

– Typical home value: $409,496

– 1-year price change: +9.9%

– 5-year price change: +45.1%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#5. Shueyville

– Typical home value: $421,914

– 1-year price change: +6.7%

– 5-year price change: +33.8%

– Metro area: Iowa City, IA

#4. Cumming

– Typical home value: $475,315

– 1-year price change: +9.3%

– 5-year price change: +47.2%

– Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

#3. Wahpeton

– Typical home value: $483,873

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +63.9%

– Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA

#2. Orleans

– Typical home value: $539,858

– 1-year price change: +7.7%

– 5-year price change: +62.3%

– Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA

#1. West Okoboji

– Typical home value: $648,700

– 1-year price change: +5.6%

– 5-year price change: +50.8%

– Metro area: Spirit Lake, IA

