Church review finds Iowa professor misbehaved but can return

In this March 30, 2018 photo the Rev. Robert "Bud" Grant appears on the campus of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Church officials say a Roman Catholic professor will return to teaching and the ministry, with restrictions, after an inquiry found he misbehaved sexually in the 1990s but not against minors.

A Diocese of Des Moines investigation found that the allegations against the Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant did not involve a minor because the complainant was “above majority age” at the time.

The diocese says Grant engaged in behavior in the early 1990s that violated the 6th Commandment ban on adultery and his priestly promises.

Grant is expected to return to teaching at St. Ambrose University in Davenport in the spring.