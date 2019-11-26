Chris Stapleton to perform at 2020 Iowa State Fair

Chris Stapleton performs “A Simple Song” at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Awarding winning, country artist, Chris Stapleton, to perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2020.

Chris Stapleton will perform on the Grandstand on Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m.

Stapleton is known for his song “Broken Halos” and “Nobody to Blame”. He was won ten County Music Country Music Association Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, seven Academy of County Music Awards and five Grammy Awards.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $90. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 3 at 10 a.m. To purchase them, click here or call 800-514-3849.

