Children opioid addiction on the rise in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The state of Iowa is seeing some children and young adults becoming addicted to opioids, but people might be surprised where their children are getting the pills from.

A shocking 45 percent of all opioid prescriptions for children and adults are written by dentists. These prescriptions often come after procedures like getting your wisdom teeth removed.

Specialists at United Healthcare of Iowa say that is the first introduction for many adolescents to opioids, and since teens and young adults are more likely to get addicted, it's important to keep medicine like those out of sight and secure. When its time to get rid of them, don't just throw them in the trash.

"People tend to have the ability to retrieve unused medications from the trash. So, if you're going to do that mix them with water or something else that's sort of gross such as kitty litter or something like that, that would make people not want to go in and retrieve them," Kelly Ann Light-McGroary of United Healthcare of Iowa said.

The United Healthcare officials say another way to dispose of unwanted drugs is to take them to your local pharmacy. To find proper disposal locations, you can click here to search for places near you.