DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The second funnel week is here at the Iowa Statehouse, where bills need to pass committee in the opposite chamber to still be eligible for this session.

A couple of childcare bills need to get through the opposite chamber committees to stay alive. One bill would expand the child to provider ratios of 1 to 7 for 2-year-olds and 1 to 10 for 3-year-olds. That bill has already passed the Senate floor and a counterpart bill sits in the House waiting for a decision.

Another childcare bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to work full-time at childcare facilities. That bill has passed the House floor and is awaiting a decision in the Senate Human Resources Committee. Advocates for childcare workers say that they are worried about this bill for several reasons.

“We are worried about liability. What happens when a 16-year-old has an issue with a child and has no adult supervision around,” said Jillian Herink, the Executive Director at the Iowa Association For the Education of Young Children. “We don’t feel that hiring 16-year-olds and having them unsupervised is a solution.”

Herink doesn’t agree with the ratio changes but is glad that the spotlight is on childcare at the statehouse. She thinks the proper way to go about fixing the childcare industry is raising wages and having access to benefits.

Other bills will need a decision this week as well:

The Senate needs to decide on a bill that would require E-15 gasoline at most gas stations in the state. That bill is in a subcommittee currently, it has already passed the House floor.

-The House is working on a bill that would reduce the unemployment benefit period from 26 to 16 weeks. That still needs to pass a House vote and pass a Senate committee.

Governor Reynolds listed lowering the unemployment benefit period as a priority in her Condition of the State speech. Another bill that the Governor has been vocal for is the private school scholarship program; which would give families money for switching their student’s enrollment from public to private. That bill was moved to the appropriations committee and it is exempt from this week’s deadline.