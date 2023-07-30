DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A motorist has been charged after a crash resulted in a child being life-flighted to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Edward Robert Daily, 34, was driving his vehicle northbound on Highway 69, just south of Lincoln St., at around 12:30 a.m. when he left the roadway. His vehicle hit a mailbox, entered the east ditch, hit a culvert, and flipped onto its top. Daily told officers that he swerved to avoid a deer and that caused the crash, an affidavit states.

Three people, Daily and two minors, were inside the vehicle. One child was taken to a hospital via air ambulance, a crash report states.

According to court documents, Daily allegedly left the scene of the crash with his father before an officer with the Lamoni Police Department could get an accident statement. The officer was able to pull the two over near Airport Road.

The officer noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from Daily and he had bloodshot watery eyes, according to a criminal complaint. Daily told the officer that he had come from the Dude Perfect show in Kansas City and had one drink at about 9 p.m., the complaint states.

Court documents state Daily was unable to maintain his balance and he claimed he could not complete a walk-and-turn test. The officer offered to do a preliminary breath test, but Daily refused, according to the complaint.

Daily was arrested and booked in the Decatur County Jail on a charge of operating while under the influence – 1st offense. He has since been released. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 17.