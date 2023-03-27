PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man was arrested Friday night for allegedly hitting a child with his car as the child was getting off a school bus that afternoon.

According to the Pleasant Hill Police Department, the child was getting off the bus on Sherrylynn Blvd. when they were hit by the car. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The extent of the child’s injuries and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver of the car fled the scene, but was later arrested that night. At around 8:30 p.m. officers arrested 19-year-old Marlon Alberto Yanes-Rodriguez. He has been charged with unlawful passing of a school bus, leaving the scene of an accident – injury, having no valid drivers license, and operating a vehicle without owners consent.

Yanes-Rodriguez was being held in the Polk County Jail but has since been released.